Working together to combat cystic fibrosis

More than 30,000 people in the United States are living with cystic fibrosis and an estimated 1,000 new cases are diagnosed each year, according to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Patient Registry.

That’s why Gauri Rao, Pharm.D., M.S., with the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy and Marianne Muhlebach, M.D., with the UNC School of Medicine’s department of pediatrics are joining forces with their respective expertise to find better ways to treat those chronic infections.

The research duo recently received a $30,000 grant from the Friends Fighting Cystic Fibrosis in Chapel Hill to support their work. This generous support is thanks to a family whose child is receiving care at the UNC Children’s Cystic Fibrosis Center.

Read more about their research and the antibiotics they will be testing.