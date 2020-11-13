Carolina Law professor cited by the U.S. Supreme Court

When the U.S. Supreme Court recognizes a law professor’s scholarship, it can be both an honor and a surprise.

“There isn’t a formal communication letting you know that you’ve been cited,” says Andrew Hessick, Judge John J. Parker Distinguished Professor of Law and associate dean for strategy. “Usually, I find out I’ve been cited just by reading the opinions, though sometimes other people in the law community have emailed me to let me know.”

Hessick’s Cornell Law Review article, “Standing, Injury in Fact, and Private Rights” was cited by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas in United States v. Sineneng-Smith and in June Medical Services LLC v. Russo in May and June this year.

