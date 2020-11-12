Campus News

Class of 1970 celebrates 50 years of reproductive empowerment

Alumni from the UNC Gilling School of Global Public Health’s class of 1970 have made great strides to improve reproductive health around the world.

UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health, Thursday, November 12th, 2020
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the graduation of the class of 1970 from the UNC School of Public Health. The accomplishments of remarkable alumni from that cohort exemplify the School’s spirit of public health education and innovation over the past 80 years.

Tim Black, M.S., C.B.E.; Phil Harvey, M.S.; and Joel Montague, M.S., all received master’s degrees in health policy and management from the UNC School of Public Health — renamed the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health in 2008 — on fellowships from the Ford Foundation. All three were deeply concerned with women’s reproductive empowerment, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

Black founded Marie Stopes International in the United Kingdom, which provides family planning and contraception for millions of people around the world. Harvey founded DKT International, which promotes family planning and HIV prevention in 57 countries. And Montague helped launch a national contraceptive program in Cambodia.

Read more about their work reproductive health.

