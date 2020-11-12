Carolina researchers receive NSF grant to study extreme weather

There’s less than one month left of the 2020 hurricane season, and meteorologists are well into the Greek alphabet, with Hurricane Zeta making landfall as a Category 1 storm on October 26 in the Yucatán Peninsula north of Tulum, Mexico. Zeta marks the 26th major storm for the year and the 10th to turn into a hurricane.

Natural hazards are no longer a research topic people take on because they care about them, according to Mike Piehler, director of the Institute for the Environment at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. “At this point, people have to worry about them,” he says. “They are very real and pressing issues.”

That’s why Piehler, along with Carolina Population Center Director Elizabeth Frankenberg and Institute for Marine Science Director Rick Luettich, are leading a new project combining methods, insights and data from the social sciences, natural sciences, geosciences and engineering to develop adaptation and mitigation strategies for future storms and flooding.

Read more about their interdisciplinary approach to studying extreme weather.