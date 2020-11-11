In a troubled time, school counselors find a way to serve

In a time of COVID-19 and heightened awareness of racial equity challenges, school counselors, like all educators, are confronted with some of the most difficult trials of their careers.

However, alumna Jill Cook, ’88 B.M.Ed., ’91 M.Ed., recently selected to be the executive director of the American School Counselor Association, says school counselors are finding ways to help students, school staff and families address and tackle the problems that confront them.

The American School Counselor Association provides professional development, publications, research and advocacy efforts on behalf of almost 40,000 school counselors around the world. Cook has worked at the association for the past 19 years, helping create the ASCA School Counselor of the Year Program and also establishing the Recognized ASCA Model Program, which has honored more than 900 schools across the U.S. for exemplary school counseling programs.

