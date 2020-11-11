Carolina Athletics hosts food drive

Carolina Athletics is partnering with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina to collect non-perishable food items for the Rogers-Eubanks Neighborhood Association.

“This idea was brainstormed by our volunteer group as part of our ‘3 Es and 5 Vs‘ initiative — and it is part of our commitment to make a positive impact in our community,” said Cricket Lane, associate athletic director for student-athlete development. “COVID-19 has impacted communities and populations of people that were already vulnerable to hunger by inequitable policies and structures, and we are doing our part as the Carolina family to help those in need in the Chapel Hill community.”

The donated food items will be used to pack 500 food boxes which will provide 900 meals for members of the Rogers-Eubanks Community.

“Hunger is a serious problem every day in central and eastern North Carolina,” said Jen Woods, outreach coordinator with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina in Durham. “This year, the need is even more staggering, because of the COVID-19 crisis: more than 760,000 people are facing hunger — a 38% increase over last year.”

Residents of the Chapel Hill/Carrboro community, Carolina students and staff are encouraged to donate items from Nov. 9 through Nov. 13. Collection boxes for food items will be located in the bus loading zone in front of the Dean E. Smith Center/Koury Natatorium, at 400 Skipper Bowles Dr. Drop-off times are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Athletic Department staff and coaches will be assembling the food boxes on Nov. 19 for distribution to the Rogers-Eubanks Neighborhood Association.

Food Items to be collected:

Boxed noodles (spaghetti and macaroni), spaghetti sauce, macaroni and cheese, bags of pinto beans, rice, stuffing mix, peanut butter, jelly, honey, pancake mix, pancake syrup, oatmeal, grits, cereal, sugar, self-rising flour, canned/non-perishable food (corn, green beans, peas, soup, tuna, cranberry sauce, chicken and yams/sweet potatoes) and canned fruit (apples, cherries, peaches, pears, fruit cocktails and apple sauce).