Campus News

Graham wins national tennis championship

Five-time All-American Alexa Graham won the 2020 Oracle ITA National Fall Championship on Nov. 9.

UNC Athletics, Tuesday, November 10th, 2020
Alexa Graham
(Image courtesy of UNC Athletics)

Alexa Graham is one of the best players in the history of North Carolina women’s tennis. She has twice guided the Tar Heels to indoor team national titles, three conference championships and is a five-time All-America selection, yet an individual ITA crown had eluded the Garden City, New York, native.

That was erased on Sunday in the finals of the 2020 Oracle ITA National Fall Championship that was broadcast nationally on ESPNU.

Graham played her best match of the tournament in a straight-set win over UCLA standout Abbey Forbes to become the third Carolina women’s tennis player to win the Oracle ITA National Fall Championships, following in the footsteps of Jamie Leob and Sara Daavettila.

Read more about Graham’s victory.

You May Also Like...

    • Finding his purpose

      Carolina alumni and Kenan-Flagler Business School Professor Nick Didow was recognized with the Edward Kidder Graham Faculty Service Award on University Day.

    • Behind the mask: Charles Streeter

      “We have to look out for others and be accountable for ourselves. I think everyone wants to live to be as old as we can and as healthy as possible.”

    • Field hockey wins 23rd ACC Championship

      The field hockey team’s 2020 ACC Championship is the fourth in a row, the 23rd in program history and Coach Shelton’s 702nd win.