Graham wins national tennis championship

Alexa Graham is one of the best players in the history of North Carolina women’s tennis. She has twice guided the Tar Heels to indoor team national titles, three conference championships and is a five-time All-America selection, yet an individual ITA crown had eluded the Garden City, New York, native.

That was erased on Sunday in the finals of the 2020 Oracle ITA National Fall Championship that was broadcast nationally on ESPNU.

Graham played her best match of the tournament in a straight-set win over UCLA standout Abbey Forbes to become the third Carolina women’s tennis player to win the Oracle ITA National Fall Championships, following in the footsteps of Jamie Leob and Sara Daavettila.

