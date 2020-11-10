Finding his purpose

Hailing from Monroe, North Carolina, Nick Didow, BSBA ’70, MBA ’73, is a double Tar Heel who worked as assistant director of the Full-Time MBA Program before he headed to Northwestern University to earn his Ph.D.

Carolina called him back home and he joined the faculty as a marketing professor, and for more than 40 years, he has served his students, Kenan-Flagler Business School, the University and the state of North Carolina.

His remarkable commitment to public service throughout his career was recognized with the Edward Kidder Graham Faculty Service Award on University Day, when Carolina celebrated its 227th birthday on Oct. 12, 2020.

