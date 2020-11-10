Behind the mask: Charles Streeter

Business and technology applications analyst, 24 years at Carolina

Why do you wear a mask?

I’m wearing a mask first and foremost to protect myself and to protect other people. I think it’s just common sense. It’s what science tell us: If you wear a mask, you protect yourself and you prevent the spread of COVID-19. I work at a university and I have a degree from an institution of higher learning, so why would I not pay attention to what is not only sound advice, but what is coming from the experts in science and health?

We have to look out for others and be accountable for ourselves. I think everyone wants to live to be as old as we can and as healthy as possible. We’ve seen the results of people not wearing masks, so we have the empirical data and the evidence. I think those things speak for themselves.

What is your best strategy for staying healthy?

I’m staying connected to friends and people at the University. I meet with three friends during a standing Zoom meeting that is supposed to be 15 minutes to check in, but it often ends up being two to three hours.

I’ve been doing Zoom meetings with friends from out of state and University co-workers and colleagues, and we also do a lot of texting and talking on the phone.

I’ve also started to think about what to do as the colder months approach. I purchased an Amazon Kindle so I could do some reading, since one of the things that I have cut off over the past several years because of work and other things is reading, so I’m going to get back to that.

We’ve been fortunate because the weather has been nice and we’ve been able to go outside, but during the colder months activity and exercise is going to be even more restricted. I’m trying to be proactive and planning from December until mid-March what I can do to keep myself sane, because being in the house and working or watching TV is going to get exhausting.