Campus News

Service learning, pandemic style

Students are virtually learning about service-learning opportunities in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro area and meeting like-minded peers.

Carolina Center for Public Service, Monday, November 9th, 2020
A screenshot of the 2020 Service-Learning Initiative participants
A screenshot of the 2020 Service-Learning Initiative participants. (Image courtesy of the Carolina Center for Public Service)

Because of University policy during the pandemic, the 2020 APPLES Service-Learning Initiative (SLI) experience at the Carolina Center for Public Service was offered through a series of Zoom events in September.

SLI introduces students to community partners and broader service-learning opportunities in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro area, including Club Nova Community Center, Ronald McDonald House of Chapel Hill and Meals on Wheels Orange County.

Another key aspect of the program is that SLI provides an opportunity for students with shared interests to build relationships.

Read more about how students are learning about service opportunities virtually.

You May Also Like...

    • University defends admissions process in court

      Carolina goes to court this week to defend itself in a multi-year lawsuit challenging its ability to admit and educate a diverse community of students.

    • A decorated department turns 100

      When looking for leaders over the past century, national organizations and the University have repeatedly turned to Carolina’s sociology department.

    • Focus Carolina: Mike Piehler

      As chief sustainability officer, Piehler harnesses faculty expertise to link sustainability practices across research, teaching and public service for North Carolina and to champion student ideas for change.