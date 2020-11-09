Service learning, pandemic style

Because of University policy during the pandemic, the 2020 APPLES Service-Learning Initiative (SLI) experience at the Carolina Center for Public Service was offered through a series of Zoom events in September.

SLI introduces students to community partners and broader service-learning opportunities in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro area, including Club Nova Community Center, Ronald McDonald House of Chapel Hill and Meals on Wheels Orange County.

Another key aspect of the program is that SLI provides an opportunity for students with shared interests to build relationships.

