The greeting given by Dean Susan King of UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media summed up the aftermath of a historic Election Day.

“Welcome to Election Week. Our democracy is robust, but the country is divided,” King told the 85 online participants at the beginning of the “Election 2020: What’s Next?” webinar, held the day after the election.

With record-breaking turnout and results so close that the winner of the presidential contest may not be clear for weeks, the much-anticipated 2020 election has spurred a flurry of campus events (see below) to examine its impact.

The journalism school’s discussion, designed to “help make sense of Election Day results and the process going forward,” featured a panel of eight that included journalism faculty members, a Republican political operative, a board of elections official and the founder of a nonpartisan citizen initiative.

Panelists expressed optimism about the high voter turnout and relatively peaceful process, and less hope about the country’s political divide. “We’ve seen the highest voter turnout in this country in our lifetime. That is cause for celebration,” said Ted Shaw, Julius L. Chambers Distinguished Professor of Law and Director of the UNC Center for Civil Rights.

“We are a divided country because we are a changing country,” said Paul Cuadros, associate professor of journalism and chair and executive director of the UNC Scholars’ Latino Initiative. “America is very much in an anger phase. I hope we can get to the acceptance phase.”

Ferrel Guillory, professor of the practice of journalism and founder of the Program on Public Life, focused on the election’s results on state politics. Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, won re-election, and Republicans will still probably hold the majority in both houses of the legislature, resulting in a “very divided state government,” he said. The struggle for control of the state, including educational policy affecting the University, will continue and “resolution is not going to be easy.”

Damon Circosta, chair of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, pointed out that 5.5 million voters — 75% of the state’s registered voters — participated in the election. That level of participation put an end to the idea of what he called the “mythical silent majority.”

“There’s much to be proud of,” Circosta said, “and there’s more to do to create a more perfect union.”

The journalism school webinar was the first of several post-election events hosted by campus organizations to discuss the historic 2020 election. Here are some others:

Post-Election 2020: Carolina Law and Politics Experts Answer Your Questions

7 p.m. Nov. 9

8 p.m. Nov. 11

8 p.m. Nov. 16

8 p.m. Nov. 18

Faculty members from the School of Law and the political science department of the College of Arts & Sciences will answer questions about election law, constitutional law, state and federal court systems, laws relating to demonstrations/protests and more in this panel discussion series. Topics for each of these nonpartisan discussions will be determined by current events. No two sessions will be the same. Registration is required for each session.

What Happened? What’s Next? A Conversation in the Aftermath of the 2020 Election

3-5 p.m. Nov. 10

A panel of UNC faculty experts and moderator Anita Brown-Graham, professor of public law and government at the School of Government, will offer brief thoughts on the election and its consequences, followed by extended question/answer and discussion with those in attendance. Register to attend.

Community Dialogue: Current State of America

6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 10

In this dialogue hosted by the Multicultural Affairs and Diversity Outreach Committee and moderated by Mayor Pam Hemminger of Chapel Hill, panelists will discuss current events in America and how we can effect change here in Chapel Hill and the greater community. RSVP to the event to attend.

Public Discourse Post Election: Is dialogue possible?

In the first part of this two-part event hosted by the Program for Public Discourse, Democratic and Republican operatives will offer political insights from the ground level of the campaign trails. This discussion will use the 2020 elections as a window into the broader ways in which Americans talk about politics and will focus on how to improve the quality of discourse and democratic processes.

In the second part of the two-part event, faculty experts will discuss the intersecting forces that influence how and whether partisans can have productive conversations in a polarized political climate. They will also offer academic insights into how students might consider the 2020 election’s influence on the shape of their civic lives moving forward.

For more events and resources, including advice for having difficult discussions on campus, visit Election Carolina.