University Libraries launches delivery-by-mail service

The University Libraries has launched a new delivery-by-mail service. The delivery service supports Carolina Away participants and provides a service for people who are local but cannot (or prefer not to) pick up items on campus.

Active Carolina faculty, students and staff within the continental United States can now opt to have books and other circulating materials mailed to them.

Library users with active University Libraries Borrower’s Cards, who are not faculty, students or staff, are able to use the service if their address is within 50 miles of campus.

Materials eligible for this service must be owned by UNC-Chapel Hill and must be circulating. Media, equipment and interlibrary loan materials are not eligible.

To use the delivery service, select “delivery by mail” from the pickup location menu when requesting a book via the library’s catalog. Community borrowers will also have to enter their mailing address into the submission form.