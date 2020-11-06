Celebrating Veteran’s Day 2020
There are several virtual and in-person opportunities this week for honoring the Carolina students, faculty, staff and alumni who have served in the military.
The Veterans Resource Center within the Office of the Dean of Students will be hosting a full week of celebrations to honor the Carolina students, faculty, staff and alumni who have served the country in the military.
These events will include:
We Honor You: Veterans Day Event: A virtual gathering to honor, recognize and thank Tar Heel veterans. The event is open to all students, faculty and staff on Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
UNC ROTC Veterans Day Ceremony: A ceremony hosted by UNC ROTC featuring guest speaker Capt. Andrew Hertel, Commanding Officer of the North Carolina Piedmont Consortium NROTC unit on Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Carolina Alumni Memorial.
Military-Affiliated Grad Students Flash Talks: A series of three- to five-minute long flash talks presented by two outstanding military-affiliated graduate students on Friday, Nov. 13, from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
