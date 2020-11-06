Celebrating Veteran’s Day 2020

The Veterans Resource Center within the Office of the Dean of Students will be hosting a full week of celebrations to honor the Carolina students, faculty, staff and alumni who have served the country in the military.

These events will include:

We Honor You: Veterans Day Event: A virtual gathering to honor, recognize and thank Tar Heel veterans. The event is open to all students, faculty and staff on Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

UNC ROTC Veterans Day Ceremony: A ceremony hosted by UNC ROTC featuring guest speaker Capt. Andrew Hertel, Commanding Officer of the North Carolina Piedmont Consortium NROTC unit on Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Carolina Alumni Memorial.

Military-Affiliated Grad Students Flash Talks: A series of three- to five-minute long flash talks presented by two outstanding military-affiliated graduate students on Friday, Nov. 13, from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Join the Carolina Veterans Resource Center on social media to follow along with these events:

Facebook – Carolina Veterans Resource Center

Instagram – @unc_cvrc

Twitter – @UNCCHVeterans