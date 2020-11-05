We want to know what you think

As part of our continuing effort to learn what the Carolina community likes about The Well and the From The Well email digest, we’re inviting employees to participate in a survey.

In 2019, we launched The Well, a news and information website where employees can find the day’s top University news and timely operational updates, along with inspiring stories about University colleagues.

Last summer, we began sending From The Well, a daily digest that delivers three top news stories directly to employee inboxes.

Both The Well and From The Well were created to meet the needs employees helped us identify during our 2018 internal communications survey.

“Now, it’s time to measure our progress and develop strategies to keep improving,” said Tanya Moore, associate vice chancellor for communications. “During this unprecedented time, engaging with our employees and delivering the news they want to read has never been more important.”

The survey, emailed to all employees from a no-reply email address on Tuesday, Oct. 27, should take no more than five minutes to complete. Respondents will also have the opportunity to volunteer for a follow-up focus group. Your feedback will be used as we develop new communications strategies to better serve our community.