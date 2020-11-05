Spring wellness days announced

In October, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Bob Blouin announced a revised calendar for the spring semester that replaced a traditional Spring Break with five wellness days spread across the semester. University Registrar Lauren DiGrazia announced in a campus email on Nov. 5 that the dates for those Wellness Days have now been assigned as Feb. 15-16, March 11-12 and April 5.

Friday, April 2, is a University holiday, but the remaining dates are not official University holidays, so campus will remain open and operational. Faculty in professional schools should consult their schools’ academic calendar, which may differ from the official University calendar.

Each school and dean should have already clarified that these wellness days are intended as breaks from the semester — not for studying — so faculty should avoid scheduling exams, quizzes and other major assignments on days following these breaks. These dates are intended to give the campus community as much of a break as possible.

Please direct any questions to the Office of the University Registrar.