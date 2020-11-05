‘Someone who looks like you’

Spending a few hours at a University of North Carolina Health clinic, giving his health history and receiving an injection might not be Ernest Grant’s favorite way to spend a Monday morning. But when he learned that Carolina researchers were hosting a COVID-19 vaccine phase III clinical trial and needed volunteers, Grant didn’t hesitate to sign up.

“There’s a need for more minority participation in clinical studies like this because COVID-19 is mostly affecting black and brown populations,” says Grant. “We need to gather enough evidence of whether this vaccine will help in these populations. And if the vaccine is approved, people of color will be more inclined to try it if they know people who look like them participated safely in the trial.”

Read more about why Grant chose to participate in the trial.