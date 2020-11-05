NIH funds research in areas hardest hit by COVID-19

The National Institutes of Health recently announced a $12 million award for outreach and engagement efforts in ethnic and racial minority communities that are being disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The award to RTI International, a nonprofit research institution, will support teams in 11 states that are being established as part of the NIH Community Engagement Alliance (CEAL) Against COVID-19 Disparities. These teams have received initial funding to immediately create CEAL programs, and RTI will serve as the Technical and Administrative Support and Coordination center.

In North Carolina, the CEAL principal investigator is Anissa I. Vines, Ph.D., assistant professor of epidemiology in the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health, adjunct assistant professor of social medicine at UNC’s School of Medicine and faculty associate at CEAL’s administrative home, the UNC Center for Health Equity Research.

