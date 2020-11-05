Forum delegates hear HR, testing, parking updates

Employee Forum delegates heard updates about University operations for the spring semester, including testing, leave options and parking during the virtual monthly meeting Wednesday.

The University continues to plan for the spring semester, set to begin on Jan. 19. While specific details are not yet known about academic instruction and on-campus housing, “there is a much more conscious effort to include more voices in the discussion about what is happening in the spring,” said Becci Menghini, vice chancellor for human resources and equal opportunity and compliance.

Work to determine the types of testing for COVID-19 and whether it will be required is underway, she said. There are also discussions about how the quarantine spaces will work should people get sick, enforcement of community standards and expectations on campus and off campus, including Greek organizations and off-campus housing.

While some of the focus is on students, Menghini noted that University leaders are also taking steps to ensure testing protocols include employees.

Because many plans are still in the works, staffing needs in certain areas have also not yet been determined for the spring. Those will depend on the number of classes taught on campus and the number of students in dorms. Menghini added that the University is committed to trying to ensure that everyone who has a full-time schedule gets to work a full-time schedule and regular hours, whether on-site or remotely.

Ongoing mental health remains a concern, Menghini said, encouraging employees who have leave time to step away from work during the year-end holiday.

Carolina has created a shared leave bank that includes more than 6,300 available hours donated by employees. Employees may apply for leave from the bank, which was set up to help employees who have exhausted Families First Coronavirus Response Act leave and personal leave, said Linc Butler, associate vice chancellor for human resources.

Parking updates

To adapt to the University’s new operational status for the campus, weeknight parking permits are now valid at 4 p.m., instead of 5 p.m., for both the fall and spring semesters, said Cheryl Stout, director of transportation and parking. This change accommodates changes to evening class and lab schedules.

She added that the University has reduced prices for employee permits for teleworkers and added short-term daily and hourly parking options for employees who come to campus occasionally.

Stout’s department is working with the schools and major units to understand how their operations will change for the spring semester in order to adapt parking needs.

Changes were also made in the Point-to-Point shuttles, which are now available only on demand because of low ridership, she explained.

In other business, the Forum: