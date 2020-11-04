Morehead reopens after $9.2 million renovation

Morehead Planetarium and Science Center will reopen its doors to the public on Saturday, Nov. 7, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control, state and local guidelines. The reopening comes after a multi-year renovation and six-month COVID-19 closure that began in March.

Visitors will enjoy a wide range of new temporary and permanent exhibits that highlight multiple STEM disciplines. Exhibits in the rotunda of the building focus on the history of Morehead and its astronomy roots. The Breakthrough Hub located at the exhibit level features interactive displays that help demonstrate research from Carolina scientists working in biology, marine science, biomedical engineering and more.

Like many other North Carolina museums and cultural institutions, Morehead is reopening with new safety protocols in place as well.

Read more about the new exhibitions and safety protocol when visiting.