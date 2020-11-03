School of Education, Durham Public Schools team wins $4.8 million grant
The grant will fund the UNC DREAM project to recruit, support and retain teachers from underrepresented groups for Durham schools.
The School of Education will work with Durham Public Schools to recruit and train teachers from underrepresented groups to work in high-needs schools under a new $4.8 million grant funded by the U.S. Department of Education.
The five-year teacher residency project — called “Diverse and Resilient Educators Advised through Mentorship,” or UNC DREAM — seeks to recruit, educate and place 40 diverse teachers into high-needs schools in Durham and provide them with a unique set of mentoring and other supports to help them thrive during their first years and then persist in the profession.