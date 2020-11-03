School of Education, Durham Public Schools team wins $4.8 million grant

The School of Education will work with Durham Public Schools to recruit and train teachers from underrepresented groups to work in high-needs schools under a new $4.8 million grant funded by the U.S. Department of Education.

The five-year teacher residency project — called “Diverse and Resilient Educators Advised through Mentorship,” or UNC DREAM — seeks to recruit, educate and place 40 diverse teachers into high-needs schools in Durham and provide them with a unique set of mentoring and other supports to help them thrive during their first years and then persist in the profession.

