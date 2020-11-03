Campus News

Carolina to host 10 NCAA championships

From 2022 to 2026, the University will host or co-host 10 championship tournaments with the City of Cary.

UNC Athletics, Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020
Proud NCAA championship host
(Image courtesy of UNC Athletics)

The NCAA has awarded 10 championships to the University of North Carolina and the City of Cary for the 2022-2026 seasons.

The University will host the following championships:

  • the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship at Karen Shelton Stadium in 2023;
  • the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Regional at UNC Finley Golf Course in 2024;
  • and the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Regional at UNC Finley Golf Course in 2026.

The City of Cary and the University will host the following championships:

  • the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship at WakeMed Soccer Park in 2022, 2023 and 2024;
  • the NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship at WakeMed Soccer Park in 2023 and 2024;
  • and the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship at WakeMed Soccer Park in 2022 and 2025.

Read more about the championship events Carolina will host and how the University won the honor.

