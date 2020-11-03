Carolina to host 10 NCAA championships
The NCAA has awarded 10 championships to the University of North Carolina and the City of Cary for the 2022-2026 seasons.
The University will host the following championships:
- the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship at Karen Shelton Stadium in 2023;
- the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Regional at UNC Finley Golf Course in 2024;
- and the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Regional at UNC Finley Golf Course in 2026.
The City of Cary and the University will host the following championships:
- the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship at WakeMed Soccer Park in 2022, 2023 and 2024;
- the NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship at WakeMed Soccer Park in 2023 and 2024;
- and the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship at WakeMed Soccer Park in 2022 and 2025.
Read more about the championship events Carolina will host and how the University won the honor.