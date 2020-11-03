Carolina to host 10 NCAA championships

The NCAA has awarded 10 championships to the University of North Carolina and the City of Cary for the 2022-2026 seasons.

The University will host the following championships:

the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship at Karen Shelton Stadium in 2023;

the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Regional at UNC Finley Golf Course in 2024;

and the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Regional at UNC Finley Golf Course in 2026.

The City of Cary and the University will host the following championships:

the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship at WakeMed Soccer Park in 2022, 2023 and 2024;

the NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship at WakeMed Soccer Park in 2023 and 2024;

and the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship at WakeMed Soccer Park in 2022 and 2025.

Read more about the championship events Carolina will host and how the University won the honor.