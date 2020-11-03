‘Boundary Spanners’ help N.C. communities address COVID-19 challenges

Funded through the North Carolina Policy Collaboratory, a new project is training Carolina graduate students to combine data science, public policy and service in ways that will help communities emerge from their specific COVID-19 challenges.

The North Carolina General Assembly appropriated $29 million for Collaboratory-led projects focused on COVID-19 research as a part of $1.5 billion in coronavirus relief. Eighty-five projects across 14 UNC System campuses — including The Graduate School’s I4 (Include, Identify, Investigate, Influence) Boundary Spanners project — received funding.

Read more about how the Boundary Spanners project will help North Carolinians cope during the pandemic.