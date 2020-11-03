‘Boundary Spanners’ help N.C. communities address COVID-19 challenges
The Boundary Spanners project is designed to create effective ways of engaging communities in using data to address their specific needs during the pandemic.
Funded through the North Carolina Policy Collaboratory, a new project is training Carolina graduate students to combine data science, public policy and service in ways that will help communities emerge from their specific COVID-19 challenges.
The North Carolina General Assembly appropriated $29 million for Collaboratory-led projects focused on COVID-19 research as a part of $1.5 billion in coronavirus relief. Eighty-five projects across 14 UNC System campuses — including The Graduate School’s I4 (Include, Identify, Investigate, Influence) Boundary Spanners project — received funding.
Read more about how the Boundary Spanners project will help North Carolinians cope during the pandemic.