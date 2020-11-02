University launches election resource website

The University launched ElectionCarolina.unc.edu on Oct. 30 to connect students, faculty and staff with resources and campus events related to the election. This comprehensive collection of cross-campus resources and events was curated to help the community better understand key issues in the election and place them in context and navigate the days leading up to and following the election.

“As Election Day nears in the midst of this tumultuous year, we recognize that it can cause stress and anxiety for many members of our Carolina community,” wrote Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Amy Johnson and Vice Chancellor for Human Resources and Equal Opportunity and Compliance Becci Menghini in a campus message. “This is a time when world-class public research universities like Carolina serve our communities by doing what we do best: using these national events as an opportunity for teaching, learning, research, and spurring critical dialogue — and supporting our students, faculty and staff through these uncertain events.”

These resources are also available to the campus community for help dealing with the heightened anxiety of this election season.

Campus Recreation provides diverse and intentional recreational programs, encouraging and helping the entire community to stay active.

The Office of Human Resources offers a series of work/life and wellness programs to support employee physical and mental well-being.

The Employee Assistance Program offers confidential counseling and resources to help University employees and their families deal with both personal and work-related concerns.

“Most of us have never been challenged with managing as much uncertainty as we are now, and we know it is not easy,” Johnson and Menghini wrote. “Do the things you can — plan to vote, take time to care for yourself and reach out to family, friends and campus resources when you need them. Our community is strong, and we will get through this together.”