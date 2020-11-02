Arts & Humanities

Importance of the vote

In this special episode of the Southern Futures podcast, they discuss the evolution of voting rights and how voting can be a powerful tool for change.

Southern Futures, Monday, November 2nd, 2020
Southern futures podcast

Southern Futures is a University-wide initiative growing out of the College of Arts & Sciences and University Libraries. This initiative encourages fresh dialogue, adds diverse voices, fuels cutting-edge scholarship and creative endeavors and attracts external thought leaders as well as promising new talent.

In a special election episode of the initiative’s podcast, host Melody Hunter-Pillion interviews Gloria Thomas, director of the Carolina Women’s Center and Danita Mason-Hogan, program manager for Critical Oral Histories in the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University. They discuss the 2020 presidential election, the centennial of the Nineteenth Amendment and still-existing challenges to voting rights. Press play below to listen, or read the episode transcript.

