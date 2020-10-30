A Carolina expert on Halloween safety

Press the play button above to watch the Q&A.

Tar Heels Together asked Carolina expert Rachel Graham, assistant professor in the Gillings School of Global Public Health, for tips and tricks on how to celebrate Halloween safely this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rachel Graham is an assistant professor in the department of epidemiology in the Gillings School of Global Public Health. She received her Ph.D. in microbiology and immunology from Vanderbilt University in 2006, from the laboratory of Mark Denison, M.D., after which she came to the laboratory of Ralph Baric, Ph.D., to continue her studies.