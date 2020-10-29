Rise and shine a light on employees

University leaders gathered at sunrise yesterday, Oct. 28, to show their appreciation for Carolina employees in a new, physically distanced way. In the absence of an event-filled day in The Pit like previous Employee Appreciation Days, workers drove down Cameron Avenue past the Old Well and South Building where masked and gloved campus leaders handed sacks of breakfast biscuits — pork sausage, turkey sausage or egg and cheese — prepared by Carolina Dining Services through car windows.

Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz wrote in a campus message the day of the event, “Today, as we celebrate Employee Appreciation Day, I want to thank you and every single Carolina employee across our campus for the tremendous work you do each day.”