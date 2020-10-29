Marine sciences community mourns the loss of Pete Peterson

Charles H. “Pete” Peterson, 74, distinguished professor emeritus at the UNC-Chapel Hill Institute of Marine Sciences, passed away Oct. 24 surrounded by family in his Pine Knoll Shores home.

“Pete will be greatly missed at IMS and throughout the marine sciences community,” said Rick Luettich, director of IMS. “He leaves an extensive scientific legacy in the understanding and the conservation of coastal-zone ecosystems, and he was deeply committed to bringing science to policy and action. For over four decades he set a compelling example of how to blend imaginative research, passionate teaching and committed service for the public good. His legacy will live on through the many students and colleagues he influenced and the substantial policy he effected.”

Read more about Peterson’s life and work.