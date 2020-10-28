Strength in numbers

Law schools are constantly battling the myth that law school applications are down each year.

For the UNC School of Law, this simply isn’t true. And they have the numbers to prove it.

“The class of 2023 is one of the strongest classes Carolina Law has seen in years,” says Martin H. Brinkley ’92, dean and Arch T. Allen Distinguished Professor of Law. “We have an amazing group of students from a variety of backgrounds including military, engineering and science. They have brought their life experiences and passion for the law with them and are experiencing a first year of law school like no other class has in 175 years.”

