Phase 2 success in dementia treatment trial

EIP Pharma announced on Oct. 6 that a phase 2 study in patients with mild-to-moderate Lewy body dementia demonstrated an improvement in cognition as assessed by the Neuropsychological Test Battery.

As a Lewy Body Dementia Association Center of Excellence, the department of neurology served as one of the phase 2 study sites. Dr. Daniel Kaufer and Dr. Gwenn Garden were principal investigators of the trial. UNC Neurology is expected to be included as a study site for the planned phase 3 clinical trial.

