New ways to say thanks

Press the play button above to watch the video.

Instead of a single, fun-filled day in The Pit, Employee Appreciation Day stretched into an October of small gestures of thanks due to ongoing efforts to keep people safe and in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

This morning, for instance, there was the Breakfast Drive Thru on Cameron Avenue near the Old Well, where University leaders, including Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz and Vice Chancellor for Human Resources and Equal Opportunity and Compliance Becci Menghini handed out breakfast sandwiches prepared by Campus Dining Services to employees in cars. Last week, it was fun UNC-themed downloadables, like desktop organizers, wallpaper and Zoom backgrounds — digital swag for life during a pandemic. On Friday, the Employee Forum will host it’s annual scavenger hunt both in person and virtually (clues for locations will be sent out through the Forum’s social pages. Visit the Employee Forum’s website for more information.) Also on Friday, there’s a Virtual Employee Talent Show.

“These are unprecedented times, and you continue to show up with integrity and resilience, in support of one another and Carolina. Thank you for all that you do,” said Menghini, accompanied by her (very large) labradoodle Ramona and goldendoodle June, in a video message announcing the celebration at the end of September.

In a video released today (above), Carolina leadership recognizes the hard work and dedication of the University’s faculty and staff.

“UNC-Chapel Hill employees are some of the most dedicated members of our community,” said Guskiewicz. “I’m grateful for how they go above and beyond every day in service of our mission.”