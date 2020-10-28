Behind the mask: Caleb Smith

Third-year medical student from Stokes County, North Carolina

Why do you wear a mask?

As a learner in the medical field, it is a privilege to be involved in patient care. It is vital to take precautions to ensure you are doing no harm to patients and providing the best care possible through teamwork with your superiors while learning. It is something I take seriously, and I want to take every step I can to protect my patients.

During a pandemic, it’s important to spread this principle into the community. We have such a wonderful community here in Chapel Hill and the surrounding area, and we should all be taking the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe.

What is your best strategy for staying healthy?

While I admit it’s hard to keep up good habits when on busy inpatient rotations, I do my best to stay healthy through exercise and eating well. I enjoy unwinding at the end of the day by running with my wife and dog. It not only improves my physical health but allows me to mentally and emotionally debrief for the rest of the evening. I also try to eat a vegetarian diet, which I feel is generally healthier for myself and the environment. While eating healthy and exercising are essential to your physical health, during times of physical distancing, it’s essential to maintain social connections with your loved ones for your mental and emotional well-being.