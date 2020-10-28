100-year-old patron celebrates centennial birthday with Morehead Planetarium

Ahead of its reopening, the Morehead Planetarium and Science Center kicked off the celebration in good company.

Ruby Lambert, a longtime North Carolina resident, celebrated her 100th birthday at the new Morehead Planetarium and Science Center. She and her family enjoyed a showing of the popular Carolina Skies show and took a tour through the skies as they were on her exact birth date, Oct. 14, 1920.

New safety measures and precautions ensured that Ruby and her family could still celebrate this milestone and make new memories together.

Read more about Lambert and how the Planetarium helped her celebrate 100 years.