The world’s premier dental schools form historic alliance

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Adams School of Dentistry; King’s College London’s Faculty of Dentistry, Oral and Craniofacial Sciences; National University of Singapore Faculty of Dentistry; and the University of Melbourne’s Melbourne Dental School in Australia are establishing the DentAlliance to advance and transform research, education and practice in dentistry and the oral and craniofacial health sciences.

The initial five-year agreement provides the structure for the creation of the DentAlliance partnership and builds upon collaborations and exchanges between the institutions.

The DentAlliance partners will collaborate globally to transform education and curriculum development, to pursue new and transformative research and discovery initiatives, and to enhance professional practice in dentistry and the oral and craniofacial health sciences.

The partner schools will work together to inspire and train future leaders and practitioners of the profession on a global stage, creating new and transformative training, development and exchange opportunities for students and employees.

In celebration of the launch, a virtual event featuring all partners took place on Oct. 23. A recording of the event is available for viewing on Zoom.

From the leadership

“This strategic partnership brings together four of the world’s top dental schools in a new and transformative way. I am excited for the new opportunities that this agreement opens for our institutions and for all the ways we will work together in the coming years to improve oral health care across the globe,” said Scott S. De Rossi, dean of the UNC Adams School of Dentistry.

“I am delighted that King’s Faculty of Dentistry, Oral and Craniofacial Sciences is joining forces with three other outstanding dental faculties across the globe with highly complementary programs in research and education. Our experiences over the last year have demonstrated how it is entirely possible to conduct truly meaningful and productive collaboration and teaching in a virtual format and we are, therefore, really well placed to make rapid progress in achieving the goals of this unique partnership,” said Mike Curtis, executive dean of the King’s College London’s Faculty of Dentistry, Oral and Craniofacial Sciences.

“The partnership will allow some of the world’s most prestigious dental schools to draw on each other’s strengths to bring about better clinical care, high impact research and education to nurture the future generations of oral health professionals,” said Finbarr Allen, dean of the National University of Singapore Faculty of Dentistry.

“This partnership allows us to really re-imagine how we can teach the dental and oral health students and professional clinicians in a global way. Collaboration is the best way to advance our understanding through research but also provide our students and research students with the opportunity to be taught by recognized world-leading experts in their field and for each school to learn from each other to tackle the education and research challenges that lie ahead with a shared approach and shared outcomes,” said Alastair Sloan, head of the Melbourne Dental School.

Learn more about the UNC Adams School of Dentistry and the alliance.