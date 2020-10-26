Reid earns inaugural fellowship

Destiny Reid, assistant director for strategy and programs in the University Office for Diversity and Inclusion, is among the first cohort chosen for the inaugural CEO Action for Racial Equity Fellowship. The program provides the opportunity for CEO Action signatories to advance societal racial equity through public policy.

The fellowship aims to attract individuals with a wide range of skills who are energized by policy-driven social impact work. Destiny has a proven record, with a passion for politics, education and issues related to improving the lives of those in the foster care system. “I love being part of creating policy. I interned in the United States Senate in D.C. on policy surrounding foster care and education when I was a rising junior at East Carolina University,” she said.

