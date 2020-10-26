‘How to Be an Antiracist’ event

The UNC School of Social Work will host “How to Be an Antiracist: A Conversation with Ibram X. Kendi” on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, from 6-6:55 p.m. The event is online, free and open to the public, but advance registration is required.

The two-part program will include a moderated discussion with Ibram X. Kendi and UNC School of Social Work faculty members Tonya Van Deinse and Travis Albritton. Following the discussion, Kendi will respond to questions from the audience.

Kendi is the Andrew W. Mellon Professor in the Humanities at Boston University and the founding director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research. He is also the 2020-2021 Frances B. Cashin Fellow at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard University.

