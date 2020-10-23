University announces spring 2021 updates

Students will be invited to live and learn on campus for the spring 2021 semester, though on-campus housing will be limited, according to an Oct. 23 campus message from Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Bob Blouin. The message included updates on modes of academic instruction, on-campus housing and COVID-19 testing.

The decisions were guided by feedback from recent student surveys, as well as from several groups, including the Campus and Community Advisory Committee, the Roadmap Implementation Team, student and faculty advisory groups and advice from public health and medical content experts, state and Orange County health departments and the UNC System.

“The upcoming spring semester will continue to be a different experience for the Carolina community. But we have learned important lessons from our experiences and those of our peer universities,” Guskiewicz and Blouin wrote. “We have listened very carefully to the opinions and advice offered by our students, faculty and other key constituencies. Through that feedback, we know it will be important to continue to provide flexibility and options to ensure a quality Carolina experience.”

As previously announced, the spring semester will begin Jan. 19 and end with commencement on May 16, though schedules for professional schools may vary.

Deans will provide faculty with the following modes of instruction and guidelines. Information about the mode of each course will be available for students on ConnectCarolina at the beginning of November. Registration appointments for the spring 2021 semester begin Nov. 30 and continue on a rolling basis until Dec. 10, when registration will be open for all students through Jan. 25.

Five modes of instruction will be offered for the spring: two in-person modes and three remote modes of synchronous and asynchronous learning. The deans are working with their respective schools and departments to identify courses which benefit from in-person instructional modes.

The majority of classes with 35 or more students will be assigned one of the three remote-only options. However, the University can only accommodate a limited number of courses with up to 50 students for in-person modes of delivery, based on the needs of the course.

Priority for in-person courses will be given to classes designed to allow first-year students to explore a discipline, classes designed to provide seniors opportunities to enroll in capstones, seminars, and specialized topics and classes at any level that especially benefit from hands-on, in-person instruction.

The University’s decisions on in-person and remote courses for the spring are linked to choices regarding on-campus residency and testing, the message continued. This fall, the campus has remained open for approximately 1,500 students who have been living and learning on campus. Based on this semester, the University has made two important decisions to position campus for a successful spring semester.

First, only single occupancy will be offered for on-campus housing, and quarantine and isolation spaces will be expanded in compliance with public health guidelines. The University is anticipating housing around 3,500 students on-campus and in Granville Towers — an increase of approximately 2,000 students from the current on-campus residential population. By Oct. 27, Carolina Housing will send information to all current residents and those who previously held housing contracts.

Second, there will be mandatory re-entry and regular COVID-19 evaluation testing for students, faculty and staff for spring semester, based on the success of the prospective evaluation testing for students that the University is currently conducting at the Carolina Union. The University is still actively evaluating options for frequency, administration and processing of the tests, and will share more details in the coming weeks.

“This virus continues to impact the lives of everyone in our community in so many ways. We will continue to monitor its path over the coming months, and the compounding effect of the annual flu season, as we finalize plans for the spring semester,” wrote Guskiewicz and Blouin. “We are prepared to modify our approach in order to support our community based upon the prevailing trends. We will continue to work closely with our campus partners to discuss and communicate any additional changes or accommodations given the circumstances we may be facing in early to mid-January.”