An unprecedented class

The University welcomed 5,303 students as the entering class of 2020 for an unprecedented first semester. The 4,444 first-year and 859 transfer students represent the largest enrolling class in the University’s history and more North Carolinians than in each of the past five years. Of these, 582 students are also making history by being the first class to participate in Carolina Away, a program that allows first-year and transfer students to take digital courses and participate remotely in small-group experiences with classmates, faculty and staff.

Created for new first-year or transfer students who weren’t comfortable coming to campus during a pandemic or were unable to come, Carolina Away was designed to help the 2020 class build relationships with other Tar Heels through virtual learning communities. Now that undergraduate instruction is being conducted remotely, all the new students are bonding as a class via Zoom.

“Carolina Away made it feasible for a lot of students to enroll as planned and consider how Carolina could still fit into their journey under difficult circumstances,” said Melody Levy, the senior assistant director of undergraduate admissions.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has affected how the members of the 2020 class begin their academic careers, the admissions office believes the real impact will become clear in 2021 and 2022.

“We may see a rise over the next couple of years of more nontraditional students, such as folks taking a gap year after high school. But, we’ll have to wait and see the impact of COVID-19 on students’ educational journeys over the next couple of years,” said Associate Director of Admissions Michael Davis.

Class profile by the numbers

A total of 276 international students enrolled in 2020, a number consistent with past years but unexpectedly positive considering the difficulty of travel during the pandemic. According to Associate Director of Research and Reporting Jen Kretchmar, Carolina Away was especially helpful in maintaining that number of international students in the class profile.

“We were concerned we might lose our potential international students during the pandemic, but Carolina Away made it possible for them to join us from their homes,” said Kretchmar.

Even domestic students will have a wide range of experiences, coming from 44 states and Washington, D.C., and 97 out of 100 North Carolina counties.

The 2020 class retained its diversity as well: 20% identified as Asian or Asian American; 11% identified as Black or African American; 11% identified as Hispanic or Latinx; and 2% identified as Native American or Alaskan Native. In total, 26% of the new students also speak a language other than English.

As in past years, new students received funding to support their academic journey: 39% of students qualified and were provided with need-based aid, and 12% of students became Carolina Covenant Scholars, a program that helps them graduate debt-free.

The pandemic didn’t prevent the 2020 class students from flexing their academic muscles — 41% of students were in the top 10 of their class, 82% submitted examination scores that demonstrated mastery of a subject and 36% have already conducted research outside of a classroom. Notably, the 2020 class’ extracurricular activities reflect the University’s mission to support the state, with 91% having participated in service opportunities. The top five intended majors are the same as in 2019, with biology, business, psychology and neuroscience, computer science and political science leading their interests.

Most importantly, the students’ expectations for Carolina haven’t wavered during the pandemic. The 2020 class chose the University for its academic quality, value, career preparation, inclusivity and impressive faculty.

Admissions officers who read every application considered each student individually and holistically. The members of the 2020 class were chosen for their accomplishments in and out of the classroom and potential for helping their fellow Tar Heels grow.

Despite the pandemic, the new class will have a diverse and academically challenging first semester like all classes before them.

Read the full 2020 class profile from the Office of Undergraduate Admissions.