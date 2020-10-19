Focus Carolina: Terry Magnuson

University Research Week, Oct. 19-23, is an annual celebration of Carolina’s research excellence and an effort to increase participation by students, of all levels, in research activity. #UNCResearchWeek

Terry Magnuson, vice chancellor for research, leads Carolina’s $1.1 billion research enterprise for scientists from across disciplines who work to solve the most pressing issues of our time to benefit the people of North Carolina and beyond.

“We tackle tough challenges and we do so with multidisciplinary teams of top researchers and trainees that have diverse perspectives, which delivers creative solutions,” Magnuson said in an interview as Carolina celebrates University Research Week.

Carolina is also the top University in the United States for coronavirus research, according to Microsoft Academic, by both grants awarded and publications and citations.

Virtually every school and the College of Arts & Sciences are participating in some form of research related to vaccines or a treatment for COVID-19, Magnuson said. For example, last March, Carolina developed more than 300 grant proposals for COVID-19 research totaling $164 million. Today, $69 million has been awarded to the University and many proposals are still under review.

Collaboration is key to the success, Magnuson said. One way that University Research inspires working together is through Creativity Hubs, an initiative to incentivize multi-disciplinary projects.

The pilot funding program provides a significant amount of dollars to bring researchers together to tackle new problems. Faculty focus on a creative solution and submit proposals, with some receiving funding. Examples include looking at what happens when the eastern coast of North Carolina gets hit by hurricanes and using that information to understand what will happen in future hurricanes.

More than 60% of undergraduates conduct research in campus laboratories, and almost 11,000 graduate and professional students, Magnuson said. Many stay and work for companies in the Triangle area.

“That is something very special to Chapel Hill. People do not want to leave here. It’s hard to get people to go somewhere else. And that is unusual,” he said.

Read a transcript of this interview.

