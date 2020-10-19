Exercise and sport science rises in rankings

The exercise and sport science department in Carolina’s College of Arts & Sciences has recently received high marks for two graduate programs — its joint Ph.D. program in human movement science and its master’s program in sport administration.

New rankings by the National Academy of Kinesiology rank the human movement science program 2nd overall, a significant climb from when the program was last ranked 11th in 2015. In the first year of participating in the 2020 SportBusiness Postgraduate Rankings survey, Carolina’s master’s program in sport administration was ranked 11th in the world and 8th in North America. The program was also 6th in “Graduate’s Choice,” based on the satisfaction of alumni.

