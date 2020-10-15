Open enrollment begins today and runs through Oct. 31. With a shorter than normal enrollment period, employees are encouraged to prepare, decide and enroll.

This year, there are no premium increases for health plans and decreases in dental plan and group term life insurance rates.

Employees can find information to make informed choices by visiting the open enrollment website. The choices employees make for open enrollment are for benefits from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021. After the open enrollment period closes, employees cannot make changes to benefits until the next open enrollment period unless they experience a change in family status or other qualifying life event.

Employees can enroll in benefits two ways: through ConnectCarolina or by calling 855-859-0966 from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays during open enrollment.

N.C. State Health Plan

All N.C. State Health Plan members are automatically enrolled in the 70/30 health plan, unless they choose the 80/20 plan.

There are no premium increases for the third year in a row. Preventive services, like annual physicals, remain free — no co-pay or deductible — on both the 70/30 and 80/20 plans.

State Health Plan members who use doctors and specialists that are part of the State Health Plan Network of Clear Pricing Project Providers will save money on co-pays.

Tobacco attestation

To reduce premiums under either the 70/30 or 80/20 plans, employees can complete a tobacco attestation by the end of open enrollment to save $60 a month in premiums.

Cost for the subscriber only for the 70/30 plan is $85, or $25 if the employee completes the tobacco attestation; for the 80/20 plan, the cost $110, or $50 with the credit for completing the tobacco attestation.

NCFlex

Several important changes were made in these benefits:

Dental plan rates will decrease beginning Jan. 1, 2021, for all three dental plan options: low, classic and high. There is no waiting period for coverage for employees who switch plans.

Employees can also enroll in or increase Cancer and Specified Disease Insurance without having to provide Evidence of Insurability.

If an employee and his or her spouse are both eligible for NCFlex benefits, the employee may not be covered both as an employee and a spouse. Children cannot be covered by both parents. Employees will need to choose to be covered as a spouse or a dependent and which parent will have coverage for children.

Employees can now use their Health Care FSA to be reimbursed for over-the-counter medications. These items are considered qualified expenses by the IRS, and this change is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2020.

UNC Group Term Life Insurance through MetLife

Carolina’s Group Term life plan through MetLife merged with the UNC System contract with similar coverage but with a 31% reduction in premiums over last year.

Health Care Flexible Spending Account

Flexible Spending Accounts require re-enrollment every year. The maximum annual contribution for 2021 is $2,750.

Employees who have questions are encouraged to attend a State Health Plan webinar or an NC Flex webinar to learn more about dental, cancer and specified disease coverage, and life insurance plans.

For more information, visit Carolina’s Open Enrollment 2021 website or schedule a 20-minute online consultation with a Carolina benefits consultant.