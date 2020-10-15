Academics

One teacher can make a difference

The College of Arts & Sciences Associate Dean of Instructional Innovation Kelly Hogan won a national teaching award for biology teachers.

“One teacher can make a difference,” says Kelly Hogan, who won a national teaching award for biology teachers. (photo by Jake Hogan)
Kelly Hogan, associate dean of instructional innovation in the College of Arts & Sciences, has received the 2020 National Association of Biology Teachers Four-Year Teaching Award.

Hogan, a STEM Teaching Professor in the department of biology, serves as director of Carolina’s Quality Enhancement Plan.

The NABT teaching award recognizes creativity and innovation in research that furthers understanding of undergraduate biology teaching and education. These innovations may include, but are not limited to, curriculum design, teaching strategies and laboratory utilization.

Read more about why Hogan was chosen for the honor.

