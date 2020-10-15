Influencing in uncertainty

Influencing others is often difficult. You might need to persuade a key colleague, over whom you have no authority, to take an action you need to be successful. Perhaps you need support for your team from a busy decision-maker.

Enter COVID-19. Suddenly, many of the influencing tools used to affect outcomes were thrown into question. What has changed about the other party? Will tactics used previously to influence them still work? Even if an old approach would still work, will using it in these unprecedented times damage an important relationship?

UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School Professor Alison Fragale offers unique insights to navigate these challenges. Fragale, who honed her influencing skills as a consultant for McKinsey, is widely published on topics such as influence and negotiation and frequently teaches these skills to executive audiences. She argues that there are several universal truths about influence that are still valid in uncertain times.

