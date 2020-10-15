Innovation & Entrepreneurship

Gift expands Launch Chapel Hill’s reach

The $230,000 gift will amplify entrepreneurial support, enhance technology and upgrade workspaces for local startup companies.

Shellie Edge and Brock Pierce, Innovate Carolina, Thursday, October 15th, 2020
The Launch Chapel Hill lobby.
(Image courtesy of Innovate Carolina)

As part of a growing innovation hub designed to support the innovation and entrepreneurial community, Innovate Carolina has received a $230,000 gift from Lee-Moore Capital Company to expand programming at Launch Chapel Hill, an award-winning accelerator created via a partnership between the University, the Town of Chapel Hill and Orange County.

The gift from Lee-Moore Capital, a real-estate and investment firm headquartered in Sanford, will bring more access to accelerator programming, venture-based consulting, investor networks, entrepreneurial mentors and innovation workspaces to the downtown startup community.

Read more about how the funding will help drive economic growth.

You May Also Like...