Gift expands Launch Chapel Hill’s reach

As part of a growing innovation hub designed to support the innovation and entrepreneurial community, Innovate Carolina has received a $230,000 gift from Lee-Moore Capital Company to expand programming at Launch Chapel Hill, an award-winning accelerator created via a partnership between the University, the Town of Chapel Hill and Orange County.

The gift from Lee-Moore Capital, a real-estate and investment firm headquartered in Sanford, will bring more access to accelerator programming, venture-based consulting, investor networks, entrepreneurial mentors and innovation workspaces to the downtown startup community.

