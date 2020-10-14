Behind the mask: Johnnetta Brown

UNC School of Law receptionist, 2 years at Carolina

Why do you wear a mask?

I wear a mask because it’s important to the public and to my health, and because we have been asked to wear them. Wearing a mask provides added safety to those that are not able to fight off germs, viruses and other types of airborne illnesses.

I wear a mask because I am in one of the high-risk categories. My life is important to me, and others around me are important to me. As a grandmother of 14 grandchildren, I want to live to see them graduate, marry, become and do whatever it is in their life they would like to do. I enjoy spending time with them.

The purpose of these masks is not to make you feel bad; some people say they think it’s taking their freedom. But it’s for public health. I believe if we could all be on the same page for just one good month, we could really shift this thing.

What’s your best strategy for staying healthy?

The best strategy I have for staying healthy during this time is praying to God. Reading my Bible for comfort, hope and directions. Learning how to exercise with others, attend church and participate in other social activities via Zoom and not in physical gatherings.

Staying healthy physically is one thing, but we cannot forget staying mentally healthy. So, to continue my mental health, I acquired a new hobby (aromatherapy), learned how to cook chicken 96 different ways, lost 19 pounds (cooking and exercise is paying off) and listened to half a dozen audiobooks. I also completed a COVID-19 screener course through Johns Hopkins — just in case I am needed to assist and to give me better knowledge of what to look for and do if I ever needed to know.

I’ve also been taking LinkedIn Learning courses to better enhance my professional development. Working at Carolina, I can take various courses and receive certificates at the end showing that I completed them. It brings a different type of atmosphere, and you can do something engaging while you’re at work or home, as well as increasing your awareness about things you may not have thought about. LinkedIn Learning has proven to be such a great thing for me.

I am also following the guidelines that have been provided for us via CDC by washing my hands, wearing my mask and walking 6 feet apart from others.