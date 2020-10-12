Raising the stakes to ensure local news thrives

The News Reporter, a newspaper in Whiteville, North Carolina, with a proud history of public service, was on the verge of closing its doors. But support and coaching from the UNC-Knight Foundation Table Stakes Newsroom Initiative helped it return from the brink.

This success story shows the impact of an ongoing UNC-Knight Table Stakes Initiative that began four years ago, led by the Center for Innovation and Sustainability in Local News at the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media. This initiative, part of the Knight-supported national Table Stakes Initiative, offers select media organizations like these a rare and often transformational opportunity: to spend a year working closely with committed experts in identifying and overcoming the challenges to success and sustainability they face in today’s fast-changing digital news environment.

