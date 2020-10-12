Faculty Council hears updates on spring semester planning

Faculty Council heard updates on planning for the spring semester and feedback on campus well-being and mental health from employees, students and student-athletes during Friday’s virtual meeting.

The spring semester calendar has been revised, with classes starting on Jan. 19, 2021, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz said. While there will be no spring break, five days for breaks will be spread throughout the semester. A later start date moves Commencement for the May and December 2020 and May 2021 graduates to Sunday, May 16.

The Campus and Community Advisory Committee and the Roadmap Implementation Team are meeting and making lots of progress discussing important topics related to the spring semester, Provost Robert A. Blouin said.

The CCAC and implementation team are assessing mandatory re-entry and mandatory surveillance testing for the spring semester. A voluntary testing pilot is underway this fall for students. Changing the location of the testing to the Carolina Union and switching to a saliva test from a nasal swab has “resulted in dramatic increases in student participation,” Blouin said.

Most recently, the testing center has been running 300 to 400 tests a day, up from the single digits, with 85% of tests being done on students who are living off campus. Blouin said the results of this pilot will inform how the University approaches testing in the spring.

No decision has been made on a return to campus for instruction in the spring, Blouin said. They are evaluating modes of course delivery and, based on feedback, clarifying language prior to registration for the spring semester so students know what to expect in terms of how courses will be delivered.

Another area that the team is re-examining is number of students living in dorms. “We certainly have received recommendations to move to nothing greater than single occupancy dorm environment,” Blouin said. They are planning and modeling how to dramatically increase quarantine and isolation capacity as well as increase support services for students in those spaces.

In other news around the University not related to the pandemic, Blouin said the provost’s office is in final discussions with 2U, a higher education focused technology company, to strengthen Carolina’s ability to deliver quality digital education for online degree programs. His office is also making continuous progress on discussing the future of data science and exploring partnerships needed to make it a reality.

Campus and Community Advisory Committee

Faculty Chair Mimi Chapman co-chairs the CCAC with Employee Forum Chair Shayna Hill and Student Body President Reeves Moseley to provide input to the chancellor and the Roadmap Implementation Team. Chapman said the committee has met three times, developed recommendations and is included in meetings with the implementation team.

Chapman invited discussion from Faculty Council members around the spring semester, including a request for more communication that explains the “why” when decisions are announced, alternatives for social activities for students in a safe environment and long-term sick leave for graduate students.

Campus well-being and mental health panel

A panel of campus experts shared their thoughts on mental health. Mitch Prinstein, assistant dean of Honors Carolina and professor of psychology and neuroscience, explained the challenges facing everyone related to the COVID-19 pandemic but also what he referred to as the “racism pandemic.” Multiple stressors exist, including job loss and food insecurity, loneliness, the split demands of parenting and professional responsibilities, and the struggle to stay motivated.

The panel was moderated by Julie Byerley, vice dean for academic affairs, School of Medicine, and included health educators, a psychiatrist, counselors and representatives from student affairs who identified issues they are seeing and shared resources to help.

Student-athlete well-being in the wake of a pandemic

Lissa Broome, professor in the School of Law, and Daryhl Johnson, professor in the School of Medicine, moderated a panel featuring two student-athletes: Nicole Barnes of women’s track and field and an exercise and sport science major, and Will Bowen of the men’s lacrosse team and a business major.

They spoke about how COVID-19 has affected the way student-athletes practice. Barnes explained they live in pods. “Who you live with is who you practice with,” she said.

Bowen explained one challenge he faces is that online lectures may not be consistently posted at a certain time, creating the need to juggle priorities during available study time.

A recording of the meeting is available.