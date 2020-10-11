Campus News

Limbs, leaves and a legacy

The Davie Poplar tree has been keeping watch over Carolina students in Chapel Hill ever since the University opened its doors. And just as Carolina’s mission and impact have spread throughout North Carolina over the past 227 years, so has the storied tree’s roots.

Rob Holliday, University Communications, Sunday, October 11th, 2020

To celebrate Carolina’s bicentennial in 1993, a group of 100 students representing North Carolina’s 100 counties received saplings of the Davie Poplar to plant in their hometowns and bring a piece of Carolina to every corner of our state. That group included Mark Darby, a sixth grader at Shallotte Middle School. Today, his poplar is standing tall in the southeastern North Carolina town.

“To think that this tree has different siblings across the state in different counties, it gives you a sense of connectedness,” Darby said as he stood near the now-grown tree.

To ensure there were enough healthy Davie Poplar saplings for all of the middle school students at the bicentennial celebration, the North Carolina Botanical Garden grew nearly 500 ahead of the ceremony. Some of those remaining trees were given to Carolina alumni like Bill Walker ’65 of Charlotte.

Walker’s Davie descendant towers over his yard. Its legacy, he said, is also a towering force.

“Just as the University is not located only in Chapel Hill, I think it’s appropriate that the Davie Poplar has sort of replicated that,” Walker said. “The fact that there are these saplings growing now all over the state is a very special thing.”

