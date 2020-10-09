BeAM keeps Tar Heels creating

Press the play button above to watch the video.

Undergraduate classes may have moved online this semester, but the University’s makerspaces are still churning and finding ways to keep Tar Heels creating.

While the state-of-the-art makerspace network provides on-campus space for students, faculty and staff to make and design physical objects, Carolina’s BeAM has extended its impact beyond the makerspaces by producing making kits for students to create wherever they are.

It’s an opportunity that many faculty members have embraced to create new ways for students to learn remotely.

“My class has really relied on some 3D printed artifacts that BeAM has made, as well as the kits for at-home crafting and sewing,” said Suzanne Lye, an assistant professor teaching Ancient Magic and Religion this semester. “BeAM has been extremely helpful and innovative in trying to figure out how to operate a BeAM class when sometimes maybe half of my students are not on campus all the time.”

