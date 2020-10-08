Understanding disparities in COVID-19 testing

The Center for Health Equity Research at Carolina and Community-Campus Partnerships for Health in partnership with the Duke Clinical Research Institute have received an $80 million award to serve as the coordinating and data collection center for a four-year program that will overcome barriers and increase uptake of testing among underserved and vulnerable populations across the U.S.

The program, funded by the National Institutes of Health, is one arm of a wider billion-dollar effort called Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics. The arm to be coordinated by the DCRI and its partners is called Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics for Underserved Populations.

