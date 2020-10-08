Spring calendar, Winter Commencement updates announced

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Winter Commencement will be postponed and spring semester will start later, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Provost Robert A. Blouin announced in a message to campus Thursday.

“We have been carefully listening to the voices of our community as we consider the important lessons learned from planning for the fall and prepare to make updates to our Roadmap to offer classes next semester,” they wrote.

Spring semester will start Tuesday, Jan. 19, a delay of almost two weeks, enabling an implementation window for planning for the semester. The change will delay spring 2021 Commencement for one week, to Sunday, May 16. The last day of classes will be Wednesday, May 5, and exams will run Friday, May 7, until Friday, May 14.

Registration for the spring 2021 semester will start on Nov. 30, 2020, shortly after fall final exams.

“Feedback from our Campus & Community Advisory Committee is essential to our planning, and this group continues to meet,” Guskiewicz and Blouin wrote. “The changes to the calendar incorporate their feedback as well as that of the roadmap implementation team, student and faculty advisory groups and the advice of our public health and medical content experts, state and Orange County health departments, and the UNC System.”

In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, there will not be a traditional Spring Break. Instead, five break days will be scheduled, either individually or in combined clusters, to give breaks throughout the spring semester.

“Schools and deans will make clear that these wellness days are intended as breaks from the semester — not for studying — so faculty will be instructed to avoid scheduling exams, quizzes and other major assignments on days following these breaks,” Guskiewicz and Blouin wrote. “The dates for the wellness days will be updated on the Registrar’s website soon.”

While the establishment of the spring calendar is a significant step in the University’s planning process, many critical decisions remain. These include how the University may use campus-wide COVID-19 surveillance testing combined with expanded contact tracing, modes of instruction for spring courses, details about campus housing and plans for isolation and quarantine space, deadlines for spring registration and expectations and guidelines for on-campus and off-campus activities. Additional details will be shared soon.

Guskiewicz and Blouin also noted that the Carolina community’s ongoing participation in several efforts will help inform this decision-making:

Students, faculty and staff should continue to follow our community standards and guidelines for mitigating the spread of the virus; when you follow Carolina’s 3 Ws you are upholding the shared responsibility we have as Tar Heels to keep one another safe;

ongoing COVID-19 saliva based surveillance testing at the Carolina Union is available for all students and is encouraged every 5-9 days;

take advantage of the many opportunities to receive a flu shot while on campus; it is important for all students, faculty and staff to have a flu shot before coming to campus;

continue to provide feedback to members of our campus and community advisory committee and other leaders representing your constituency about your experience this semester and your hopes for the spring 2021 semester.

In addition, Winter Commencement will be postponed due to the ongoing health and safety concerns and considerations regarding COVID-19. Guskiewicz and Blouin said that they hope to hold a Commencement next spring that will include spring 2020 and winter 2020 graduates, in addition to spring 2021 graduates.

“We apologize for the disappointment and frustration that the postponement of our 2020 Commencements have caused our graduates this year,” they wrote. “We remain optimistic that a successful spring term can help open a safe path to a large, combined ceremony for all three graduating classes.”